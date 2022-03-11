Maya Hembram dies of ‘hypoglycemia’, family cries medical neglect 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Maya Hembram of Dumurdiha village in Kuliana block, who was suffering from an unknown medical condition of abnormal weight reduction, died reportedly due to hypoglycemia while undergoing treatment at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here on Thursday.

The 31-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital in the morning after she complained of weakness. Suffering from type-1 diabetes mellitus, her blood sugar had fallen drastically. Though the treating doctor administered intravenous fluids to increase her blood glucose, she succumbed.

Earlier on February 25, Maya was admitted to the MCH by the district administration after her plight was highlighted in TNIE on February 17. She weighed a meagre 22 kg and had been reduced to a skeleton due to her medical condition. She was put under treatment and discharged later.

Dr Dillip Kumar Pradhan, who was on duty at the MCH, said the blood glucose of Maya was below 23 per cent when she was admitted. “We provided necessary treatment to her but she did not respond to the medicines,” he said.

However, Maya’s family members alleged that she could have been saved if the doctor had provided her timely treatment. “Maya was made to sleep on the veranda of the first floor in front of the female medicine ward as there was no bed available. On her arrival, she was administered saline by the nurse. After some time, she started to have respiratory problems and I told the nurse to fetch the doctor immediately. After much delay, the doctor arrived and instead of checking her vitals, he told us that my sister will be alright after some time,” alleged Tulasi, Maya’s sister.

She further claimed that though the doctor and nurse were doing rounds of the ward and checking other patients, they didn’t come to the rescue of Maya though she was fighting for her life. “At around 1.15 pm, my sister breathed her last. Had the doctor given her timely treatment, she could have been saved,” Tulasi added. Despite repeated attempts, principal of the medical college Punyanshu Mohanty could not be contacted.