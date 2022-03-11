STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mob attacks cops after road mishap

Following the mishap, tension flared up in the area as locals caught hold of the tanker driver and thrashed him, Gaisilet police rushed to the spot and tried to take custody of the driver.

Video grab of a policeman being attacked by locals | Express

By Express News Service

BARGARH: An irate mob allegedly attacked police after a college girl was run over by a tanker truck at Sardhapali in Gaisilet here on Thursday. 

The accident took place at around 11.30 am when Nilendri Naik, a Plus Two student, was returning to her native Nuapali village from Girdhari College. At Sardhapali, a diesel tanker hit Nilendri’s bicycle from behind, killing her on the spot. 

Following the mishap, tension flared up in the area as locals caught hold of the tanker driver and thrashed him. On being informed, Gaisilet police rushed to the spot and tried to take the custody of the driver.

However, locals assumed that police were trying to whisk away the driver to release him later. All of a sudden, a mob attacked the police team. The cops fought back and a tussle ensued for nearly three hours till Padampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) BB Bhoi reached the spot and held discussion with the irate villagers.

The SDPO said, “The villagers were pacified and the girl’s body was sent for autopsy. The body will be handed over to her family after postmortem. The situation is under control now and we have deployed two platoons of police force at the spot to avoid any further flare-ups.”

Following the incident, videos of locals attacking police personnel went viral on social media platforms. Bhoi said, “We have received reports of a mob attacking the police team. At least four police personnel were manhandled. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Notably on February 18, villagers of Kathaumal had attacked Gaisilat police alleging misbehaviour by cops during the panchayat elections.

