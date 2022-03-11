Odisha leaders’ hand in BJP’s success outside, but Lotus withers in State

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: What ails the BJP in Odisha when its leaders from the State are claiming credit for the success of the party outside?

In two of the four states where Odisha leaders were deputed to take charge of election management, the saffron party not only retained power but returned with a thumping majority. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, national spokesperson Sambit Patra and national vice-president Baijayant Panda were in charge of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Assam (urban body polls) respectively.

This surely is a question for the BJP to ponder in the face of the miserable performance of the party in the recently concluded panchayat elections here. “Had these leaders spent similar amount of time that they devoted in the states other than Odisha before the panchayat elections, the BJP would not have faced such a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJD,” remarked a senior State leader requesting anonymity.

Issues against the BJD government are aplenty but the BJP failed to play the role of Opposition due to leadership crisis. “The situation in the State reflects a crisis of political judgement which in turn, downed the morale of the cadres who were ready to fight but wanted direction and some financial assistance from the top,” he summed up.

Sources said some Delhi-based BJP leaders from the State are following the Congress pattern and think they will survive the power struggle so long they keep the party bosses happy. “They are extensively using social media to highlight their proximity with the top three - Prime Minister, Home Minister and National BJP president. You will hardly find any news on them either in print or in electronic media of the states where they were election in-charge,” said the leader, having considerable experience in electoral politics.

The BJP had won 10 zilla parishad seats from Kendrapara in 2012. This time, the party could manage to win only one seat. It is in obvious reference to Panda who was MP of Kendrapara till 2019, the year when he quit BJD and joined BJP.

Sources said the three BJP leaders were never bothered for the panchayat elections and are not taking any interest in the forthcoming polls to civic bodies either. They maintained that the people of Odisha are still not ready to accept the saffron party because it has not been able to project a leader who could match the stature of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.