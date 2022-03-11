STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 3.7 crore stamp duty scam in sub-registrar office

Sources say, local tehsildars were in additional charge of the Pottangi sub-registrar office.

Published: 11th March 2022

Scam

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In what could be the biggest revenue scam in the last three decades, the Koraput administration has detected irregularities to the tune of over Rs 3.7 crore due to alleged embezzlement of stamp dues in Pottangi sub-registrar office.

An audit has revealed that stamp dues of over Rs 3.7 crore collected by the sub-registrar office were not duly deposited to government treasury since 2017. Four revenue officials including a former tehsildar have already been placed under suspension in this connection. 

The scam came to fore after an audit team of Revenue department visited the registrar office a few days back and found discrepancies in the cash books, files and papers and reported the matter to the government. 

Sources say, local tehsildars were in additional charge of the Pottangi sub-registrar office. They were handling day-to-day land registration work and other activities in the area, in absence of a sub-registrar. An audit by Revenue department blew the lid off the embezzlement.

Meanwhile, the administration suspended former Pottangi tehsildar Arun Kumar Khonda, incumbent Haripada Mandala and additional tehsildar Mahadev Bhatra as they were in charge of the sub-register office during the period. 

The administration has also initiated criminal case against dealing assistant in the office Sudhir Sahu, believed to be kingpin of the scam. However, sources said he is still at large. Meanwhile, Koraput Collector in an order handed over charge of Pottangi tehsildar to block development officer SS Mishra with immediate effect. 

