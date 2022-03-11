Traffic on weak bridge behind mishap!  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As probe began into the Chhatra Bazaar mishap that claimed two lives, questions are being raised over quality of work as well why the local administration continued to allow use of the Raj-era bridge for traffic - and even heavy vehicles - though it was considerably unsafe.

The landslide is attributed to the impact of plying of heavy vehicles. But lack of supervision in ensuring safety measures at the site cannot be ruled out, sources said. Had the engineers concerned supervised the work minutely and provided support to the sand and soil dumped on the side of the canal road and the existing bridge, the mishap would have been avoided, said a retired engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B) division.

Similarly, neither the R&B department suggested police for stopping heavy vehicles from plying in the area nor had taken adequate safety measures while carrying out the construction work in the busy market.

The incident also points to gross negligence by officials of Cuttack administration and CMC who have been accused of not inspecting the work at regular intervals. For the expansion work, the R&B department had engaged Bhubaneswar-based contractor Abhay Sahu. The work included construction of a new parallel bridge at the cost of Rs 3 crore adjacent to the existing one - which is in a dilapidated condition - at Chhatra Baazar vegetable market.

“The contractor had dug up 5 ft of earth on the canal bed for construction of bridge’s foundation having 32 mt length and 15 mt width. While the excavated soil was dumped on the side of canal embankment, some labourers were engaged in dressing the dug up portion to cast concrete for erecting pillars. This is when a pump house which was constructed on the parapet of the old bridge by PHEO caved in following a landslide,” said executive engineer, R&B division, Cuttack-1 Prabhas Majhi.

Meanwhile, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (north) Suresh Chandra Dalai began investigation on Thursday and sought a detailed report on the incident from Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. After receiving the report, he will visit the spot to find out lapses that led to the mishap.

