14 points reduction in Odisha’s maternal mortality rate

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has achieved 14 points reduction in maternal deaths during a two-year period. The Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin indicated that the maternal mortality rate (MMR) has declined from 150 per one lakh live births in 2016-18 to 136 in 2017-19.

Odisha is among the five states that have recorded a significant decline in MMR during the period. The data generated during the two-year was shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

The reduction rate is, however, not encouraging despite improvement in maternal healthcare services. The decline was 18 points during 2016-18 period as the MMR was 168 per one lakh live births in 2015-17. The MMR was 180 in 2014-2016.

Bihar, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have performed better than Odisha. Among the high MMR states, Uttar Pradesh has shown the maximum decline of 30 points followed by Rajasthan (23 points), Bihar (19 points) and Punjab (15 points).

The MMR in Odisha has declined by 14 points (8.5 per cent) against the national average of 10 points (6.5 pc). The decline in MMR was 14.7 pc each in UP and Madhya Pradesh, 13 pc in Assam, 12.8 pc in Bihar, 12.2 pc in Rajasthan and 11.8 pc in Chhattisgarh.

Even as Odisha has fared better among the Empowered Action Group (EAG) states having the MMR average of 136, it stood above the national average of 103. The major causes of maternal deaths include complications during delivery, postpartum infection and unsafe abortions.

Although there has been a significant rise in institutional delivery, shifting of pregnant women to hospitals continues to be a herculean task in many inaccessible pockets as ambulance fails to reach due to lack of all weather roads.

Health officials claimed that focused strategy, maternity waiting homes in inaccessible areas to promote institutional delivery and financial assistance to mothers for coming to hospitals have helped in reducing MMR.

“The data released is two-year old. The State has taken various initiatives to reduce the maternal mortality through an accelerated strategy under Sammpurna programme and improved a lot in last two years. Our constant endeavour is on to bring down the MMR to the targeted level of less than 50,” said Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi.