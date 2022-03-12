17 sick after eating phenyl-laced curry in Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: At least 17 girl students of a private residential college in Balasore’s Rupsa fell sick after consuming phenyl-laced curry on Friday.

The incident took place in the hostel of Jogendra Regional College. As many as 50 students reside in the college hostel. Sources said as the hostel cook was not available on Friday, a female assistant was preparing lunch for the boarders. While cooking, phenyl kept in a bottle on the kitchen shelf accidentally spilled over the dal packet. Instead of discarding it, the assistant cook washed the dal. She later prepared the curry using the contaminated dal.

The unsuspecting students consumed the curry in lunch and just after half an hour, 17 of them started vomiting and complained of stomach pain. The college authorities rushed the sick students to Rupsa community health centre. While seven of them were discharged after preliminary treatment, 10 were shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Balasore after their condition deteriorated.

Rajalaxmi Behera, a Plus Two second year science student, said after having lunch, she felt uneasy and started to vomit. Many students also complained of head reeling.

Contacted, chief district medical officer Dr Dulalsen Jagatdeo said condition of the students undergoing treatment in the MCH is stable. The students suffered from food poisoning after consuming the curry.