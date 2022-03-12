BJD MLA Prashanta Jagdev runs car over crowd in Odisha, 20 hurt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a rerun of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident, an MLA from Odisha allegedly rammed his car into a crowd at Banapur block in Khurda district injuring 20 persons, including cops, on Saturday.

Chilika MLA and suspended BJD leader Prashanta Kumar Jagdev reportedly had a heated exchange with some workers of Opposition parties when he reached Banapur block headquarters in his Land Rover Discovery car during elections to the post of panchayat Samiti chairman.

Police sources said Jagdev threatened them that he would run his vehicle over them if they attempted to block his way following an argument with some local opposition party workers after disembarking from his car.

The locals told the MLA not to proceed in his car as the area was crowded. He then deliberately rammed his car into the crowd leaving over 20 persons, including seven police personnel and officers, injured.

"Three of the injured persons are critical and 10 sustained serious wounds. They have been rushed to a hospital," Central Range IG Narasingha Bhol told The New Indian Express.

Banapur police station inspector-in-charge Rashmi Ranjan Sahoo was also injured when he attempted to stop the speeding vehicle of Jagdev.

The enraged locals attacked the MLA and also vandalized his car after the incident. He sustained injuries and was rescued by the police personnel present on the spot.

"Initial investigation suggests the MLA was driving the car. He was shifted to a hospital and is under our custody. A case will be registered and necessary action will be taken in this connection," said Bhol.

Bhol visited Banapur police station later in the day and held a meeting with Khurda SP and other officers.

The Congress trained its gun on the ruling BJD after the reckless act of Chilika MLA in which a few women also sustained injuries. Terming the incident as unfortunate, Senior Congress leader and Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray demanded stringent action.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had suspended Jagdev in September last year after he allegedly thrashed a BJP leader in Khurda district's Balugaon.

The incident left the BJD red-faced and party spokesperson Sasmit Patra asserted that the police will take stringent action against Jagdev.

"This is not acceptable and police will initiate action against him as per the law. He was earlier suspended for his unruly activities," said Sasmit.

A similar incident was reported in October last year when Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish had allegedly run over protesting farmers with his car in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.