BJP demands security for its nominees in Berhampur Municipal Corporation elections 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday demanded adequate security for its candidates and their families, claiming that the nominees are being pressurised allegedly from anti-social elements engaged by the ruling BJD to withdraw from the fray in elections to Berhampur Municipal Corporation and other urban local bodies in Ganjam district.

A delegation of the BJP led by State unit vice-president Bhrugu Baxipatra submitted a memorandum in this regard to the State Election Commission (SEC) and demanded its immediate intervention to ensure free and fair polls. Baxipatra alleged that supporters of the ruling party and anti-social elements are threatening BJP candidates and their family members to withdraw their nominations.

Alleging that complaints before the police have yielded no results so far, Baxipatra said that many BJP candidates have received threats from the ruling party supporters. The senior BJP leader alleged that two women BJP candidates of Chhatrapur notified area council (NAC) are being forced to withdraw nomination papers through police. He alleged that ruling BJD has adopted such a tactic to ensure that it will win the election without any contest in these seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that many BJD candidates who unsuccessfully contested the panchayat elections have filed their nomination papers for the ULB elections. A delegation of BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to the SEC in this regard on the day and alleged that despite submitting all evidence, no action has been taken to reject their nomination papers. Alleging that such a situation has cropped up as the commission failed to prepare an error free electoral roll, the BJP delegation demanded immediate action to correct such discrepancies. This has proved that many people are holding more than one voter identity card, it said and added that this is a punishable offence.