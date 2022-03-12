BJP rebel may queer pitch for saffron party and BJD

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh municipality is witnessing a triangular contest for the chairperson post with rebel BJP candidate Ninima Patel hoping to queer the pitch for the ruling BJD along with the saffron party.

With the chairperson post reserved for women, main players BJP and BJD struggled to find suitable candidates till the last moment due to the fear of rebellion. After much deliberations, BJD fielded former municipality vice-chairperson Ranjana Panda while BJP announced Tanaya Mishra, wife of the party’s former Sundargarh organisational district president and influential coal transporter Bata Kishore Mishra, as its candidate.

Ninima’s husband Dr Himanshu Sekhar Sarangi, a former councillor, was aspiring for the BJP ticket but was ignored by the party despite having a strong support base both in slum areas and other pockets.

A political novice, Ninima started making public appearances three months back, but her real strength is her husband’s popularity among voters. BJD and BJP insiders admitted that Himanshu was a grassroots leader and it would be risky to overlook his capability to woo slum voters.

Former municipality chairperson of BJD Benudhar Tandia said considering the ground realities, it is going to be a three-pronged fight but the ruling party is leaving nothing to chance. He also candidly admitted that for nearly a decade, Himanshu has been working for slum dwellers.

During nomination filing procession on February 7, the BJP rebel had given a glimpse of what was in store for the political parties by drawing a crowd much bigger than their official candidates.

Political observers said Himanshu has the support of a sizeable number of voters but the official BJP candidate is wealthiest among all the contestants. Besides, Tanaya’s husband is a senior BJP leader and she has the support of the party organisation and Sundargarh MLA Kusum Tete.

Similarly, BJD’s Ranjana has both financial and organisation support of the ruling party which is leaving no stone unturned to repeat the unprecedented success of the recently-concluded zilla parishad polls.

Meanwhile, Himanshu has started crowd-funding to emotionally attract voters. He claimed that his wife was denied ticket by BJP on financial ground. “We are requesting people to donate small amount of money with the promise of working wholeheartedly for development of the town if voted to power,” he said. Sundargarh municipality has around 38,000 voters of whom over 10,000 are from slums.