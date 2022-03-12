STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Kin forcibly take mishap victim’s body from Rourkela Government Hospital

They ignored advice of RGH authorities to keep the body in the morgue and forcibly took it to the deceased’s residence.

Published: 12th March 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tension prevailed at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Friday evening after relatives of an accident victim forcibly took the body away without allegedly allowing the police to conduct autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar (24) of Gopabandhupali here. Critically injured after his motorbike hit the ring road divider near Plant Site Chowk, Rohit was immediately rushed to RGH in an ambulance, but was declared dead. As soon as the news spread, relatives and neighbours of the deceased gathered at the hospital. They ignored advice of RGH authorities to keep the body in the morgue and forcibly took it to the deceased’s residence. RGH sources said the crowd also briefly resorted to stone pelting on the cops who refrained from applying force given the sensitivity of the moment.    

Plant Site IIC Santosh Jena said  police took possession of the body around 8.15 pm and sent it to the RGH morgue. Autopsy would be conducted on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp