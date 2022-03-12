Kin forcibly take mishap victim’s body from Rourkela Government Hospital

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Tension prevailed at the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) on Friday evening after relatives of an accident victim forcibly took the body away without allegedly allowing the police to conduct autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar (24) of Gopabandhupali here. Critically injured after his motorbike hit the ring road divider near Plant Site Chowk, Rohit was immediately rushed to RGH in an ambulance, but was declared dead. As soon as the news spread, relatives and neighbours of the deceased gathered at the hospital. They ignored advice of RGH authorities to keep the body in the morgue and forcibly took it to the deceased’s residence. RGH sources said the crowd also briefly resorted to stone pelting on the cops who refrained from applying force given the sensitivity of the moment.

Plant Site IIC Santosh Jena said police took possession of the body around 8.15 pm and sent it to the RGH morgue. Autopsy would be conducted on Saturday.