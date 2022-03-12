STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreants fire at block chairperson nominee’s car, kidnap two kin

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Unidentified miscreants opened fire at the vehicle of a chairperson aspirant of Balishankara block when she was returning from Bhubaneswar on Friday. 

Kunjalata Bhitiria, the leader, escaped unhurt and lodged a complaint with police stating that her brother and brother-in-law were kidnapped at gunpoint by the miscreants. 

The incident took place between Boudh and Sonepur. Kunjalata is the aspirant for the block chairperson post which was earlier held by former MLA Prafulla Majhi’s wife. Balishankara block comes under Talsara Assembly segment in Sundargarh.

Police sources said, Kunjalata was returning from Bhubaneswar with her supporters as voting for the block chairperson’s post will be conducted on Saturday. 

In her complaint, she said, three vehicles started trailing her Tavera from Daspalla under Nayagarh district. At Singhari Chowk along NH 57, the three started firing at her vehicles. One bullet hit the window.

The miscreants then approached her vehicle and took away Ranjan Majhi and Biswajit Bhitiria at gun point. Ranjan is Kunjalata’s brother while Biswajit is her brother-in-law and both were travelling with her.
Kunjalata lodged a written complaint with Baunsuni police station following the incident. Baunsuni and Boudh Police police rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Balishankara block has 15 samiti members and wife of Prafulla Majhi was the earlier chairperson of the block. This time, too, she is in the race. Kunjalata is apparently giving her a strong fight as eight out of 15 members are with her. 

