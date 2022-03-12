No threat of new wave soon in Odisha : Experts

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Omicron variant accounting for 100 per cent samples sequenced in March first week and new Covid cases hovering around 100 for last few days, health experts believe there is no threat of a new wave for at least the next few months.

The latest genome sequencing results out on Friday revealed the highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron has completely replaced Delta as all 166 samples sequenced at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), here last week were detected with its stealth sub-type BA.2.

The samples were collected between February 28 and March 5 from 12 districts, including Deogarh, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh.

The maximum 49 samples from Sonepur were detected with BA.2, followed by 43 in Sundargarh, 20 in Jharsuguda, 11 each in Deogarh and Jagatsinghpur and 10 in Kandhamal.

Earlier, as many as 496 samples collected from 24 districts between February 10 and 23 were sequenced and 490 were detected with Omicron variant and BA.2 dominated 95 pc of the samples. Other sub-types BA.1 and BA.1.1 were detected in Cuttack, Nabarangpur, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh.

Initially, the virulent Delta that killed thousands during the second wave of the pandemic was attributed as the variant behind the rising fatalities during the third wave in the State until February. However, from 25.5 pc on January 10, the neutralisation of Omicron increased almost four times in nearly a month. Around 98 pc samples were found to be Omicron positive on February 10.

ILS Director Dr Ajay Parida said as new cases have come down significantly this could be termed as end of the tunnel and Covid could become endemic anytime soon. “But with WHO warning that any new variant, if emerges, would be more virulent, we will have to continue the sequencing and keep a close watch to ascertain whether any new mutation is occurring,” he said. Even as the sample size has come down, Dr Parida said, the genome sequencing will be conducted every week. The State government has been asked to send only RT-PCR tested samples from clusters apart from the individual samples, he added.

Noted microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said since cases have dropped significantly across the country and available variants are well neutralised by the vaccines, there is no threat of the virus for sometime now. However, people will have to adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour as part of precautionary measures, he advised.

The State recorded 104 new cases from 21 districts with Sambalpur reporting the highest 16 infections in the last 24 hours. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack registered only eight and two cases respectively. The active cases have come down to 897, the lowest since March 22, last year.