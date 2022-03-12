Odisha HSC exams from April 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Friday announced that the annual high school certificate (HSC) examination for Class X students will be held offline from April 29 to May 6. Other board examinations, State Open School Certificate Examination and Madhyama (Sanskrit) will also be conducted in the same schedule.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said that the examination or summative assessment-II will be mandatory for all students.

Students will appear for the board examination in their own schools and write one subject in a day instead of two sittings. The decision has been taken to ensure that the students do not face any inconvenience, he said. Mahapatra added that if conduct of examination is not feasible in one school, provision will be made in a nearby school. He said that teachers from other schools will be deployed during the exams.

Multi-prong assessment of students’ performances

Assessment of the students’ performance will be done by adopting three methods. The highest mark obtained by a student from these three evaluation methods will be published as his/her final result.

As per the first method, the weightage secured by a student in summative assessment-1 and internal assessment will be doubled for getting the result. In the second method, the weightage secured in the summative assessment-II will be doubled.

The third method announced by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is new. As per the new method, a student will get 20 per cent weightage from internal assessment, 30 per cent from summative assessment-I and 50 per cent from summative assessment-II. According to the BSE, the first two methods are alternative method assessment.

The Chief Secretary said that the State government has taken several steps to provide relief to students keeping in view the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of the children by coming up with an alternative assessment system. The examination schedule was announced by the BSE after detail discussions with students, teachers, different teachers’ associations, parents associations, educationists and officials of the School and Mass Education department.​