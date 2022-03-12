Rayagada Congress in trouble over ‘cash deal’ claim

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Congress which is desperately trying to save face in the ensuing Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in south Odisha after a debacle in the just-concluded panchayat polls is in for more trouble as wife of a former MLA, has raised allegations of a ‘cash deal’ in lieu of being nominated to contest for chairperson’s post to Rayagada municipality.

Mamata Majhi, wife of former Congress MLA Purna Chandra Majhi alleged that she was denied ticket to contest for the chairperson post at the last moment even after agreeing to the deal of paying Rs 56 lakh. Speaking to media persons on Thursday, she said when the elections to ULBs were announced in the State, she was in Rajasthan.

“Congress district president Durga Prasad Panda and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka called up and offered ticket to contest for Rayagada Municipality chairperson post. They told me that I have to spend around Rs 56 lakh in the election and asked to nominate some candidates for ward member posts. When I agreed to their offer, a deal was struck,” she alleged.

However, Mamata was shocked to see her name struck off from the list of candidates at the last hour. “I had prepared all necessary documents and was ready to file the nomination papers but my name was deleted without my knowledge,” she said alleging that Panda had sought Rs 25 lakh from her for party expenses which she refused. “I did not oblige, so my name was deleted,” she claimed.

Mamata went on to file nomination as an independent candidate for the chairperson post of Rayagada municipality.

On the other hand, the Congress district president on Friday strongly refuted the charges levelled by Mamata. Her name was not struck off because she is not a primary member and added that it is a conspiracy of BJD to demoralise Congress workers, he said.

The matter has been put forth before Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee and if necessary, legal action will be initiated against Mamata, he said. Despite several attempts, Ulaka could not be contacted for a comment.