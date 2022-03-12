Steel plant proposal: Orissa HC tells people of Dhinkia to file affidavits, sets deadline

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday as people of Dhinkia gram panchayat , who want to express their views on the proposed steel plant to be set up by Jindal Steel Works (JSW) Ltd, to file their affidavits by March 28. The Court gave the affidavit option after reviewing a report submitted by Jagatsinghpur Collector along with an intervention petition and an affidavit.

The Collector’s report was on the meeting arranged by the local administration at Dhinkia in pursuance of the court’s order for the villagers to express their views before the five-member advocates’ committee on March 5. The Court was hearing the three PILs which had sought protection of human rights of the people protesting against the proposed steel plant by JSW.

In his report the Collector of Jagatsinghpur had enclosed the gist of the statements made by 69 persons including the sarpanch Kishore Chandra Parida before the panel. Of the 69 persons, 16 narrated the police atrocities in the village who were opposed to the project, the report said.

The Court also viewed the video taken of the meeting which showed the villagers speaking. The intervention petition filed by advocate Omkar Devdas stated 12 individual residents of Dhinkia village desired to be heard and make submissions. The affidavits of these 12 persons were enclosed with the petition.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said, “As far as this application is concerned since the 12 intervenors desire that their views should be heard the Court considers it appropriate to direct that instead of arranging another hearing for them affidavits to be filed by them expressing their views be permitted to be placed on record with copies to D K Mohanty (AGA).”

Another affidavit was also filed by one Sarita Badapanda along with affidavits with four persons who stated they were prevented from making submissions before the panel of five advocates.

Responding to it the bench said, “The Court permits the four persons also to file their affidavits expressing their view both in relation to the incidents on January 14, 2022 and generally whether they support or oppose the project.”

“The Court makes it clear that apart from these persons if there are any other villagers, who wish to file affidavits they should all do so with DK Mohanty (AGA) through their counsel. They should all do so before March 28,” the bench said, while fixing April 7 as the next date for hearing on the matter.

The Bench further asked the AGA to then forward those affidavits to the Collector who will under the cover of a letter place all these affidavits along with the video of hearing at the meeting that took place on March 5 before the Ministry of Forests and Environment.