They bond as friends but compete in election as rebels 

MALKANGIRI: Friends for 25 years, Manoj Kumar Barik and G.Srinibas Rao are fighting each other in the election battlefield in Malkangiri. While Barik, the vice-chairman of the civic body, is BJD candidate for the chairperson post, Rao is in fray as Congress nominee.

Sources say, the BJD is hopeful of retaining control over the 19-member municipality after its massive mandate in the panchayat elections. Moreover, it is all the more confident of Barik’s candidature keeping in view the development works carried out in the town over the years.

On the other hand, the Congress is pinning hopes on the face value and popularity of Rao. Popularly called ‘Chiti Bhai’, Rao is known as a social worker in the town. This, Congress leaders feel, could work in their favour while highlighting failure of the BJD.

Though BJP candidate Shyamal Sunani and journalist Kesab Chandra Nayak (Independent) are also in the race for the post, political observers feel, it will primarily be a fight between the BJD and Congress.

Known for their close association, both friends-turned-opponents feel the elections will have no bearing on their personal life.

“This is politics and one has to contest elections. Even if we are friends for last 25 years, we represent two different parties and that’s okay,”Congress candidate Rao told the TNIE on Thursday. People have seen the performance of Barik as municipality vice-chairman and will choose the chairperson accordingly, he further said.

BJD candidate Barik too shared similar feelings. “Even though we know each other for years, we are contesting on different party tickets as our ideologies are different. My views align with those of the BJD and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and that won’t necessarily translate into political rivalry with Rao,” he said.

Around 25,539 voters in Malkangiri municipality area will cast their votes to elect 19 councillors and the chairperson on March 24.