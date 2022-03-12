Two white cubs among three add to Nandankanan Zoo’s tiger delight

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Tiger population in Nandankanan Zoological Park increased to 29 as the zoo welcomed three cubs including two white cubs on Friday. Zoo deputy director Sanjeet Kumar informed white tigress Rupa gave birth to a normal cub and two white cubs on Friday.

Kumar, however, informed that the Zoo authorities are hand rearing all the three cubs as the tigress who became mother for the first time at the age of just 3.5 years could not tend to the newborns. The veterinarians in the zoo are feeding supplementary milk to the cubs and have also kept Rupa under CCTV watch to monitor her health condition.

“Both the mother and the cubs are doing well so far,” Kumar said. The Zoo deputy director also said it will be very challenging on the part of the zoo to hand-rear the cubs given the age at which Rupa has given birth. “A tigress normally becomes mother after four years for which it will be a challenge for us to save the cubs and hand-rear them,” he said.

Kumar, however, said that the three cubs weighing more than 1 kg are responding well and accepting the reconstituted milk provided to them as supplement. He said the zoo now has six white tigers, while the overall tiger population is 29 including 16 males and 10 females.