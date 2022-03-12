Ward member ‘abducted’ minutes before naib sarpanch election

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A ward member was allegedly kidnapped by his rivals minutes before election to the post of naib sarpanch in Panasa gram panchayat here on Friday.

Manoj Kumar Rout, member of ward no-12, was reportedly assaulted before being abducted by supporters of his rival political party. Rout, who is a supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was released by the kidnappers in the evening.

The ward member’s wife lodged a complaint with Jajpur Town police in which she named seven persons as accused.

“A group of people led by Balaram Mahalik, Susanta Ghadei, Ramesh Patra, Dusmant Das, Ashok Barik, Manas Ghadei and Bharamarabar Mahalik assaulted my husband when he arrived at the panchayat office for the naib sarpanch election at around 10 am. The accused then kidnapped him. They have abducted my husband to prevent him from voting in the election,” alleged Rasmita, Rout’s wife. Sources said police personnel were present near the panchayat office when the abductors forcibly took away Rout in a vehicle. As news of the abduction spread, Rout’s supporters and villagers gathered at Jajpur Town police station. They raised slogans against the police alleging inaction in the case.

Jajpur Town IIC Ajay Kumar Jena said basing on the FIR, a case was registered. The kidnapped ward member was rescued in the evening. “We conducted his medical examination at the district headquarters hospital. Investigation is underway and police have launched a search for the accused who are on the run,” he added.

Meanwhile, election to the naib sarpanch post was postponed due to want of quorum. While 11 ward members are required for quorum, only nine were present at the panchayat office on the day.