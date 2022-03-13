Anganwadi workers beg and borrow to feed beneficiaries as government funds run dry  

Akhaya Mishra By

Express News Service

JEYPORE: Beg, borrow or mortgage is how Anganwadi workers in Jeypore block have been managing the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) under Integrated Child Development Scheme due to unavailability of funds for the purpose.

Sources say, over 3,100 Anganwadi workers are affected with dues under SNP pending for the last four months. While some of them are borrowing money, others are mortgaging personal assets to continue giving ration to beneficiaries

As per government norms, eligible pregnant and nursing mothers and children from six months to three years are given Take Home Ration (THR) in Anganwadi centres. There are over 1 lakh beneficiaries in Koraput and the district social welfare department provides them THR every month. The funds, estimated at a paltry `7.70 per beneficiary daily, are provided through the CDPO offices.

However, it has come to light that the CDPO offices have reportedly not received funds since December last year. The scheme though is continuing uninterrupted as Anganwadi workers are reportedly managing the ration by requesting local shops and assuring to pay the dues later. But problems have started surfacing as shopkeepers are no longer willing to comply.

“We are borrowing materials from shop keepers on promise to pay them in instalments. But we are unable to do so as the CDPO office is not receiving funds. I even have to start thinking of ways to repay the dues,” lamented an Anganwadi worker of Jeypore block. Another anganwadi worker from Borrigumma said they are poorly paid which makes it even tougher to borrow from markets in face of mounting dues.

On the other hand, Koraput district social welfare officer (DSWO) Bidutlata Patra admitted to lack of funds for the programme. “Normally, we deposit the funds after requisition from respective CDPOs of the blocks but this time, the dues could not be paid due to unavailability of funds from the government. All dues will be cleared shortly,” she said, adding that the matter is under consideration.

