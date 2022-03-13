STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Anganwadi workers beg and borrow to feed beneficiaries as government funds run dry  

Sources say, over 3,100 anganwadi workers are affected with dues under SNP pending for the last four months.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries taking ration from an anganwadi centre in Jeypore | Express

By Akhaya Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Beg, borrow or mortgage is how Anganwadi workers in Jeypore block have been managing the supplementary nutrition programme (SNP) under Integrated Child Development Scheme due to unavailability of funds for the purpose. 

Sources say, over 3,100 Anganwadi workers are affected with dues under SNP pending for the last four months. While some of them are borrowing money, others are mortgaging personal assets to continue giving ration to beneficiaries

As per government norms, eligible pregnant and nursing mothers and children from six months to three years are given Take Home Ration (THR) in Anganwadi centres. There are over 1 lakh beneficiaries in Koraput and the district social welfare department provides them THR  every month. The funds, estimated at a paltry `7.70 per beneficiary daily, are provided through the CDPO offices. 

However, it has come to light that the CDPO offices have reportedly not received funds since December last year. The scheme though is continuing uninterrupted as Anganwadi workers are reportedly managing the ration by requesting local shops and assuring to pay the dues later. But problems have started surfacing as shopkeepers are no longer willing to comply. 

“We are borrowing materials from shop keepers on promise to pay them in instalments. But we are unable to do so as the CDPO office is not receiving funds. I even have to start thinking of ways to repay the dues,” lamented an Anganwadi worker of  Jeypore block. Another anganwadi worker from Borrigumma said they are poorly paid which makes it even tougher to borrow from markets in face of mounting dues. 

On the other hand, Koraput district social welfare officer (DSWO) Bidutlata Patra admitted to lack of funds for the programme. “Normally, we deposit the funds after requisition from respective CDPOs of the blocks but this time, the dues could not be paid due to unavailability of funds from the government. All dues will be cleared shortly,” she said, adding that the matter is under consideration. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp