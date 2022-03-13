BJD bags 278 out of 314 block chairperson posts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the Opposition charges of violence and intimidation, the ruling BJD continued its winning spree with party supported candidates successfully getting elected to the posts of panchayat samiti chairpersons in 278 out of the total 314 blocks in the State.

Election to the post of panchayat samiti chairperson was held on Friday. The Opposition BJP and Congress were again pushed to the fringes as they won the post in only 21 and 13 panchayat samitis while three posts went to CPM candidates.

The BJP drew a nil in 17 districts, so did Congress in 22 districts of the State. The results have come as a boost to the ruling BJD and again proved that the presence of the party’s base has percolated down to the grassroots level.

While the BJD has won 88.5 per cent of the Panchayat Samiti chairperson posts, it achieved similar success by winning 89 per cent of Zilla Parishad (ZP) member posts. The victory has come ahead of the polls to the post of ZP president which is scheduled on Sunday. The BJD is expected to win the post in all the 30 districts. The election results have again come as a cause of concern for the Congress which has been wiped out in the coastal region except Puri. The party has won three, two and three posts in Balangir, Koraput and Nuapada districts respectively.

Similarly, the BJP has maintained its presence in its stronghold of Western Odisha districts while getting wiped out in coastal regions except in Cuttack from where the party has won only one post. However, the BJD’s performance has come as a huge improvement compared to 2017 elections in which the party had 218 panchayat samiti chairperson posts. Congress and BJP had won 45 and 29 posts respectively.