BMC POLLS: Relief for BJD as rebels withdraw papers

Five-time corporator and one of the senior members of the party Sk Nizamuddin took back his nomination as the corporator candidate of Ward 29.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In a relief to the BJD ahead of the urban elections, some of the corporator aspirants from the ruling party who had filed nomination papers as Independent after being denied tickets, have withdrawn their candidature. 

Five-time corporator and one of the senior members of the party Sk Nizamuddin took back his nomination as the corporator candidate of Ward 29. Nizamuddin had filed his nomination papers as an independent after the party fielded A Raju as its candidate from the ward.

The party, however, managed to convince him. Another former corporator and BJD ticket aspirant Jyotshnarani Routray has also withdrawn her paper for corporator post from Ward 19. Routray, a former Congress corporator, had joined BJD and was hopeful of a ticket this time.

Some others who have withdrawn from the fray are Susil Kumar Panda and Mrutyunjay Sarangi from Ward 7, Smaranika Mohanty Ward 11, Akshay Kumar Barik Ward 25, Jyotirmayee Sahoo Ward 48 and Draupadi Mani Singh from Ward 22. 

This is also expected to help the BJD as well as Opposition BJP and Congress in vote splitting. The BJD’s discomfiture ahead of the March 24 polls in Bhubaneswar had increased manifold after rebels miffed over denial of party tickets had filed nominations as independent in at least 20 wards. 

While the ruling party has managed to persuade some of these candidates, others have still not withdrawn their nominations. As March 14 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations, party leaders hope that they might be successful in convincing the others in doing so.

