Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev’s act barbaric, says BJD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Condemning the suspended Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagadev’s act of ramming his vehicle into a crowd in front of the block office in Banpur on Saturday, the ruling BJD termed it as ‘barbaric’. Stating that violence has no place in a democracy, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said that such an act by the MLA is shocking and unfortunate.

Soon after news about the incident spread, an embarrassed BJD took no time to condemn it. “We are sure that the police and administration will take the strongest action against the accused as per law,” Patra told mediapersons here.

This is not for the first time that Jagadev has embarrassed the BJD. His constituency was shifted from Begunia to Chilika in the 2019 Assembly elections because of his roguish activities. However, such incidents involving the MLA continued. He was suspended from the party on September 8, 2021 for allegedly beating up a BJP leader in front of the Balugaon NAC office.

The BJD spokesperson said that for such acts, the MLA was earlier suspended from the BJD and action will be taken against him for today’s incident in proper time. “We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured persons,” he added. Condemning Jagadev’s behaviour in the strongest words, the OPCC demanded that he should be disqualified from the membership of the Assembly by the Speaker and arrested immediately. Stating that his behaviour as a people’s representative has created a black chapter in the history of Odisha, OPCC spokespersons Padmakar Guru and Prashant Satpathy criticised Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his silence on the incident.

Chilika MLA a habitual offender

Bhubaneswar: Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev has found himself on the wrong side of the law since the last three decades. According to Jagadev’s affidavit filed during the 2019 general elections, a total 10 cases were registered against him by police and courts between 1992 and 2019. The first criminal case was registered by Khurda Road Government Railway Police in 1992 under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Railways Act. In 2016, when he was BJD MLA from Bolagarh-Begunia, he had led a group of party cadres to launch a brutal assault on BJP workers who were holding a black flag protest against the then minister of state for food supplies and consumer welfare Sanjay Das Burma, at Manamunda in Boudh. Manamunda police had registered a case against him under the IPC and the Arms Act.

The controversial MLA had allegedly misbehaved with Bolagarh tehsildar Niharika Nayak in the same year. Begunia police had registered a case against him under sections 294 (utters obscene words), 354 (whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) of the IPC. In 2018, Jagadev had threatened former Begunia sarpanch Naba Swain at the block office in the presence of the district officials. He frequently courted controversies over his strong-arm tactics but the BJD chose to stick to him. From Begunia, he was fielded from Chilika Assembly segment.