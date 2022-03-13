Potato price goes north, stockists blame markets in Bengal

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A sharp increase in the price of potato within a span of week has hassled the consumers when the markets are all agog for the arrival of the local produce of the tuber. While most of the consumers believe this is the rippling effect of just-concluded elections in five states, major stockists of potato attributed the price rise to source market, West Bengal which is the major supplier.

“A surge in potato prices in West Bengal has had its effect on Odisha. The price of potato that was available at Rs 20 a kg in retail markets a week ago has increased to Rs 25 to Rs 28 a kg across the State,” said general secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasai Sangha Shakti Shankar Mishra. He said Bengal stores have jacked up the price of potatoes. As a result, the landing cost of the kitchen essential has jumped from Rs 20-22 a kg to Rs 25-28 a kg.

The wholesale price of potato at Kuberpuri, the main vegetable stockyard in the city, is in the range of Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,550 a quintal as against Rs 950 to Rs 1,150 a week back. Mishra said potato production in West Bengal was impacted this year due to delayed sowing and untimely rains. There is a possibility of further hike in price depending upon the harvest which is still on. Sources familiar with the West Bengal markets said the wholesale price of early variety potatoes has surged by 140 percent to Rs 1,200 a quintal from Rs 500 to Rs 550 a quintal at the same time last year.

“The quality of the potato coming from Bengal this year is not up to the mark and a 50 kg packet actually contains 45 to 47 kg. After sorting out the small and substandard quality potatoes, we get only 35 to 37 kg for sale. We have no other option but to recover the cost from the consumers,” Anil Kumar Bhuyian, a retailer in the Unit-IV market of the city, said. Potatoes grown in Odisha are in the harvesting stage and will arrive within a week or two. “I am not sure if the local produce will have a cooling effect on the potato price as the entire production is consumed locally,” he added.

Taking advantage of lax administration of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department, unscrupulous traders have resorted to fleecing the consumers by keeping a huge margin. A profit of Rs 8 to Rs 10 a kg in retail price is not acceptable. This clearly demonstrates that the regulatory mechanism has failed, Mishra said.