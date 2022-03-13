STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Third-wave: Kids’ natural defense stays firm as elderly fall victim

The number of cases in Covid third wave was half of the second, 40 per cent higher than the first.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Contrary to earlier prediction that children would be affected more during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the case fatality rate (CFR) was high among the people above 60 years and the 41-60 years age group. An analysis revealed Odisha has recorded 2,31,576 cases and 654 deaths so far in the Omicron driven wave with an overall CFR of 0.28 per cent (pc), one-third of the rate reported in the Delta-led second wave and half of the first wave fatality rate.    

The State had logged 7,25,266 cases and 6,586 deaths in the second wave in 2021 and 3,29,866 cases and 1,876 deaths in the first wave in 2020 with a CFR of 0.91 pc and 0.57 pc respectively. Although the CFR among the 0-16 years age group was a bit high in the third wave as compared to the first and second waves, the number of cases in the latest wave was half of the second wave and 40 pc higher than the first wave.

While 21,254 children had tested positive and nine died in 2020, the number of cases and deaths was 60,046 and 38 in 2021 and 29,819 and 32 in the first two months of the year, respectively. The share of deaths of senior citizens was 44 pc (824) in the first wave, 60 pc (3,947) in the second wave and 52 pc (319) in the third wave.

Similarly, 44.5 pc people (834), aged 41-60 years and 11.2 pc people (209) of 17 to 40 years had succumbed to the disease in 2020 and 25.45 pc people (1,676) of middle-aged and 14 pc youth (925) had fallen to the virus in 2021. The CFR was the highest at 5.29 pc among senior citizens, 0.06 pc among the children, 0.75 pc among the middle-aged and 0.25 pc among the youth in the second wave. It was 2.26 pc among people aged above 60 years, 0.76 pc among 41-60 years age-group, 0.12 pc among 19-40 years age group and 0.04 pc among children in the first wave.

The vaccination of a significant portion of the population prior to the third wave, however, brought down the fatality as the CFR was only 1.3 pc among senior citizens, 0.27 pc among middle-aged, 0.1 pc among children and 0.07 pc among youth. The infection rate was highest among the youth as 1,63,682 had tested in 2020, 3,67,984 in 2021 and 1,12,876 this year.

Although both the second and third waves started with increasing social activity with poor social distancing, the spread was mitigated during the third wave by strengthening face masking and other Covid norms. Stating that Covid was a learning lesson, health authorities advised to take good care of elderly persons as older people remain more vulnerable during any pandemic or health disaster. 

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said children’s natural defenses against the virus have held up. That resilience is a hopeful sign for the future of Covid variants. Irrespective of vaccination status, the elderly fell victims to the disease because of their comorbid conditions, he reasoned.

