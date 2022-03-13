Three jumbos wreak havoc in school hostel

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Students of Kabataghati residential government school in Raibania under Jaleswar block had a narrow escape on Friday night when an elephant herd entered the hostel and went on a rampage.

Around 263 inmates were inside the hostel when the incident took place. Three elephants including a calf entered the hostel through its main entrance in search of food at around 11 pm. Unable to find anything, the herd turned aggressive and broke a door and four windows of a hostel room.

Fortunately, all students in the room except 5 managed to escape through the back door before the herd entered. The remaining five could not step out as they were fast asleep. At the same time, the calf strayed into the room. On hearing the noise, the students hid under their beds. Subsequently, the other two elephants entered the room and damaged four beds before leaving with the calf.

Headmaster Chakradhar Das, who was on hostel duty along with a teacher, said they woke up from sleep on hearing the elephants breaking into the campus. “When we saw the elephants outside the campus, we alerted the students,” Das said.

After leaving the hostel, the herd also damaged three houses in the village. Jaleswar forest range officer Purnachandra Panda informed that the elephants entered the range through Rasagobindapur range of Mayurbhanj district three days back.

Currently, the herd is present in Janhi Phula reserve forest. Another herd of 24 elephants is at Rasagobindapur border and forest officials are monitoring its movement.

Shri Jagannath temple to open on Sundays

Puri: The Shri Jagannath temple will now remain open for devotees on all Sundays, the temple administration and Chhatisha Nijog informed after a meeting on Saturday. The new norms will be effective from March 20, a day after Holi festival. Due to the pandemic the temple was closed for devotees on all Sundays for sanitisation and to minimise rush of devotees. Devotees can have darshan of the deities from Mangala Alati to Badasimhar Besha, informed Collector Samarth Verma. Every night after closing of the temple gates, the premises will be sanitised. This apart, drinking water fountains and sun shades will be raised for the convenience of devotees, he added. Regarding the demand of devotees to allow entry through all four temple gates, Verma said this will be decided in the next meeting. At present, devotees are entering the temple through Singhadwara and making exit through the North gate while the local devotees are allowed to enter through the West gate.