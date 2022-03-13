STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Wildfire rages in Nabarangpur, over 4,000 acre forest affected

It is being alleged that villagers residing in the fringe areas are responsible for the blaze, apparently, they are setting fire inside forests for maize cultivation which might caused the fires.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Wildfire in a forest in Nabarangpur district | Express

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  With forest fire raging across Chandahandi, Jharigaon, Raighar and Papadahandi blocks in Nabarangpur district for nearly two weeks now, the Forest Department has stepped up measures to control further spread. 

Officials of the department had convened a review meeting on Wednesday to decide on the measures that include identifying forests which are under the grip of fire and equipping personnel with resources to control the inferno. To keep a tab, a forest camp was also held at Dabugaon on Thursday attended by over local 180 Vana Samrakshana Samiti (VSS) members. 

A senior forest official informed that fire extinguishers have been provided to respective divisions. Besides, special teams are keeping a watch on susceptible forest areas . As per reports, around 4,000-5,000 acres of land have been destroyed under the impact. New saplings planted by the Forest department have also been destroyed.

The areas under the grip of fire are Chacharaghati, Malgaon, Chandahandi ghat and Kuhudi forests in Chandahandi block, Chandandhara forest in Jharigaon block, Timanpur and Hatigaon forest in Raighar block, Nuakot in Dabugaon and Barli forest under Maidalpur forest section in Papdahandi block. 

It is being alleged that villagers residing in the fringe areas are responsible for the blaze. Apparently, they are setting fire inside forests for maize cultivation which is triggering the fire in many places. Sources said, wildfire in Barli, Timanpur and Hatigaon forests are still continuing. In Hatigaon reserve forest, the fire is spreading from bordering Chhattisgarh. Data reveals that in Nabarangpur, more than 700 fire points are identified every year. 

Contacted, assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Dhanurjay Mohapatra said most of the fire is caused by locals for cultivation purposes and to reduce the incidence, awareness is being created in fringe villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp