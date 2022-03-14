STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Adishakti’, book on tribal women achievers released

Principal Secretary of the department Ranjana Chopra said the book is an important contribution towards highlighting the tribal women’s outstanding roles in different walks of life.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ST and SC Development department recently released ‘Adishakti’, a coffee table book documenting the tribal women achievers of Odisha. 

The book covers over 50 tribal women achievers in fields like social reforms, environment, literature, art and culture; governance, entrepreneurs, sports besides, trend setters. Considered a first of its kind initiative by the department, the book also speaks about the contribution of tribal freedom fighter Demathi Dei Sabar who fought the armed Britishers with lathis in her village Saliha under Nuapada district in the year 1930. Nicknamed as ‘Salihan’, Demathi’s charge against the British was a feature that came to be known as the ‘Saliha Uprising’. She passed away in 2002.

From highlighting the contributions of grassroots workers like Jamunamani Singh and Geetanjali Marndi who have worked in the fields of malaria eradication in Balasore and menstrual hygiene in Dhenkanal, ‘Adishakti’ also brings out the stories of conservationist Padma Shri Kamala Pujari and three-time National Award winning filmmaker Lipika Singh Darai.

Principal Secretary of the department Ranjana Chopra said the book is an important contribution towards highlighting the tribal women’s outstanding roles in different walks of life. “It brings out the stories of the tribal women who dared to carve a path of their own and whose brave and inspiring actions have made the world to stand up and take note of their inspiring deeds,” she said. 

Similarly, Director of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSRTRI) Dr AB Ota, who has edited the book, said women in tribal societies, are doubly disadvantaged as they still face multiple types of disabilities, discrimination and injustice due to their district identities, gender and ethnicities. The book has been published by SCSTRTI.

