BJD claims Chilika MLA expelled from party three months back

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra described the suspension of tainted MLA Prasanta Jagadev as an eyewash, BJD clarified that he was actually expelled from the party three months back.

Referring to a provision in BJD’s constitution, party MP Pinaki Mishra told mediapersons that a person is deemed to have been expelled from the party whose suspension is not revoked within three months. Jagadev was suspended from BJD on September 8, 2021 after assaulting a BJP worker in front of Balugaon NAC office.

However, official site of the State Assembly showed that Jagadev continued as a BJD MLA despite the party’s claim. The tainted MLA also participated in all BJD programmes in Chilika Assembly constituency and also actively worked for the party in panchayat elections. In fact, his presence in front of Banpur block office where he rammed his vehicle into a crowd was only for election to panchayat samiti chairperson. But party’s national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the BJD had informed on Saturday that Jagadev was no longer in the party. Targeting BJP for trying to politicise the issue unnecessarily, Patra said BJD has already demanded strongest action against the MLA for the barbaric act.

The BJD Rajya Sabha member said, “We would like to remind Odisha BJP that when a similar incident had taken place in their party ruled State, they had appealed not to politicise the issue and let the law take its course. But the party is taking another stand on this issue now.” Asking BJP not to indulge in double standards, Patra said police has already issued a statement on strictest action being taken against the Chilika MLA.

“We are sure that the accused will face the strictest punishment as per law of the land. Let us all allow the law of the land to prevail,” he added.