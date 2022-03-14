STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD claims Chilika MLA expelled from party three months back

Jagadev was suspended from BJD on September 8, 2021 after assaulting a BJP worker in front of Balugaon NAC office.

Published: 14th March 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra described the suspension of tainted MLA Prasanta Jagadev as an eyewash, BJD clarified that he was actually expelled from the party three months back.

Referring to a provision in BJD’s constitution, party MP Pinaki Mishra told mediapersons  that a person is deemed to have been expelled from the party whose suspension is not revoked within three months. Jagadev was suspended from BJD on September 8, 2021 after assaulting a BJP worker in front of Balugaon NAC office.

Sasmit Patra

However, official site of the State Assembly showed that Jagadev continued as a BJD MLA despite the party’s claim. The tainted MLA also participated in all BJD programmes in Chilika Assembly constituency and also actively worked for the party in panchayat elections. In fact, his presence in front of Banpur block office where he rammed his vehicle into a crowd was only for election to panchayat samiti chairperson. But party’s national spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the BJD had informed on Saturday that Jagadev was no longer in the party. Targeting BJP for trying to politicise the issue unnecessarily, Patra said BJD has already demanded strongest action against the MLA for the barbaric act.

The BJD Rajya Sabha member said, “We would like to remind Odisha BJP that when a similar incident had taken place in their party ruled State, they had appealed not to politicise the issue and let the law take its course. But the party is taking another stand on this issue now.” Asking BJP not to indulge in double standards, Patra said police has already issued a statement on strictest action being taken against the Chilika MLA. 

“We are sure that the accused will face the strictest punishment as per law of the land. Let us all allow the law of the land to prevail,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp