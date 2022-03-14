STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD juggernaut in ZP polls across districts in State

The ruling Biju Janata Dal continued its winning spree by registering an unprecedented victory in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections on Sunday. 
 

Published: 14th March 2022

By Express News Service

The ruling Biju Janata Dal continued its winning spree by registering an unprecedented victory in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections on Sunday. In Mayurbhanj district, the ruling party bagged 53 seats while remaining three seats went in favour of JMM. 

BJD candidate Bharati Hansdah from Zone- 50 of Shamakhunta block won the ZP president seat by 50 votes. Her opponent was JMM candidate Mina Soren. Similarly, the ruling party clinched 39 out of 45 ZP seats in Balasore district with Narayan Pradhan as the president from Zone-29. BJP bagged four seats and Congress two. 

In Koraput, BJD-supported Sasmita Meleka from Bandhugaon block emerged victorious as the ZP president. Malkangiri district which had BJD winning in 12 zones saw the ruling party-backed Samari Tangulu unanimously elected to the 15-member body.  

Tangarpali-A BJD candidate Kunti Pradhan was elected as the Sundargarh ZP president as unanimous party candidate for the post reserved for Scheduled Tribe. Ganjam too witnessed a BJD juggernaut with the party bagging 67 out of 69 posts. Anjali Swain won the ZP chairperson post. The party retained its forte with BJD nominee Swapnarani Swain elected as Puri ZP president. She defeated Bishnupriya Baral of BJP by 30 votes in the 33-member parishad.

Nabarangpur district saw BJD’s Motiram Nayak sworn in as ZP president. The party won 24 out of 26 ZP seats. This is Motiram’s second innings. He had previously served as ZP president from 2012-17.

In Jharsuguda, BJD candidate Tulabati Minz from Laikera zone 1 was elected unanimously as ZP president. BJD won all 9 ZP seats in the district.

