Cellphone thief who targeted attendants of patients in Odisha's MKCG Medical College held

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Sunday arrested a person who allegedly used to steal cellphones from attendants of patients in MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

The accused was identified as K Santosh Reddy of Bikrampur within Gopalpur police limits. Berhampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bishnu Prasad Pati said that Santosh used to visit the hospital on various pretexts and steal cellphones from gullible attendants of patients taking advantage of their unmindfulness.

On March 11, the accused met one Rameyya Reddy who was in the hospital for treatment of his child. After spending an hour with him, Santosh stole Rameyya's cellphone and vanished. Rameyya searched for Santosh and managed to collect his address but could not trace him. He later lodged a complaint with police.

On Sunday, police raided Santosh’s house and apprehended him. At least 11 stolen cellphones were recovered from his possession. During interrogation, Santosh told police that he sold stolen cellphones to one Rabindra Satpathy. Police arrested Rabindra and recovered 13 phones from him. Santosh and Rabindra were produced in court on the day.