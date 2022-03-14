Odisha: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tells BJD to take strong action against suspended leader

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday demanded stern action against the suspended BJD leader and Chilika MLA Prasanta Kumar Jagadev.

Describing the suspension of Jagadev from BJD as an eyewash, Patra said the former was seen attending party meetings and campaigning for BJD candidates in the panchayat elections. The ruling party should have expelled him after the incident, just for the seriousness of the crime.

“He has brought disrepute to the peace-loving people of Odisha who are known for their simplicity, good manner, peaceful coexistence and non-violence,” Patra told a media conference after visiting AIIMS hospital here.

Criticising the ruling BJD for going soft on Jagadev even after a series of crimes, the BJP leader said the MLA being a habitual offender has been given a long rope.

"The BJP came out a clear winner in four of the five states that went to poll recently. Not a single incidence of violence was reported from anywhere. Here in Odisha the ruling BJD is resorting to violence in all elections. This needs to end and the perpetrators of violence be seriously dealt with," Patra said.

Accusing Jagadev of driving the vehicle in an inebriated condition, Patra said strong action should be taken against the legislator.

After his arrival here from New Delhi, Patra went to AIIMS where two injured women are undergoing treatment. One of them has fractured leg while the other has fractured ribs. Patra claimed at least 25 persons, including seven police personnel and an official of the local tehsil were injured in the incident that occurred in front of Banpur block office on Saturday.

Patra visited Banpur where the incident happened. He went to the local hospital where some injured people were undergoing treatment.

Criticising the silence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said the party has decided to hold silent satyagraha on Monday in all the ULB going to polls on March 24 to protest the Banpur incident.