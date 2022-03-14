Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes history, selects women presidents for 70 per cent Zilla Parishads

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reposing faith in the leadership of women and fulfilling Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's promise to prioritise their representation in public sphere, the ruling BJD on Sunday selected women Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidents in 21 out of the 30 districts, which comes to a whopping 70 per cent of the total posts in the State.

The BJD also created history by having ZP heads in all the 30 districts of the State. This is for the first time that a political party has formed the parishad in every district.

This is also for the first time in the country that women leaders are heading so many district bodies at the grassroots level, going beyond the statutory requirement of reservation of 50 per cent. All the larger districts of Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Koraput, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sambalpur and undivided Koraput except Nabarangpur are now headed by women.

The party announced that "young, educated and talented" party workers have been chosen to the top district post with a view to mentor them for leadership positions. Twenty three-year-old Saraswati Majhi, a graduate hailing from the remote Kashipur block, has been selected as the youngest ZP president in Rayagada district.

Similarly, Samari Tangul (26) from the Maoist-affected Swabhiman Anchal has been elected to the post in Malkangiri district. She has studied till plus two. Kumudini Nayak who has been elected as the president of the Sambalpur ZP is from remote Bamra block.

The average age of the ZP presidents has come down drastically with as many as 15 districts having parishad chiefs below the age of 40. Age of presidents in 23 districts is below 50. The average age of ZP presidents has come down to 41.



Another important feature is the educational qualification of the elected candidates. While 18 ZP presidents have completed graduation, 26 out of the 30 have studied up to at least plus two level. Sources in the party said that educated candidates with good reputation and without any criminal cases have been chosen by the Chief Minister for the post.

Preference to OBC candidates has also been given as per the announcement made by the Chief Minister. Out of the 18 unreserved posts including women, 12 OBCs have been made president. In Ganjam, Naveen’s home district, an OBC woman has been elected to the post.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister congratulated the elected ZP presidents separately and expected that the districts will witness development to fulfill the expectations of the people.

Educated women selected as ZP heads