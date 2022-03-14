Odisha to feel first heat wave spell this week: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to witness the first spell of heat wave of the year this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave warning for Balangir, Sonepur and Boudh districts on March 16.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh and Khurda districts on Thursday. The regional Met office said that heat wave conditions will prevail in parts of Odisha due to the north-westerly dry and warm winds.

“Heat wave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree or more for hilly regions. Besides, departure from normal temperature should be 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius during heat wave conditions,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Dry inland winds will blow across interior Odisha leading to increase in the maximum temperature, triggering heat wave conditions at isolated pockets between March 15 and 17.”

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has issued an advisory for the collectors of the districts likely to experience heat wave conditions on Wednesday and Thursday and asked them to circulate warning messages among the citizens.

The collectors have also been directed to closely monitor the situation and take necessary action in case of any emergency. Meanwhile, most places in Odisha witnessed a rise in mercury levels on Sunday. Titlagarh has recorded highest temperature in two consecutive days.

Titlagarh recorded 38 degree Celsius on Sunday as compared to 37.7 degree on Saturday. Bhubaneswar recorded 36.6 degree on Sunday as against 35.5 degree the day before. Similarly, Cuttack also recorded 35.6 degree on Sunday as compared to 34.8 degree on Saturday.