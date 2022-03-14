STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to feel first heat wave spell this week: IMD

The regional Met office said that heat wave conditions will prevail in parts of Odisha due to the north-westerly dry and warm winds.

Published: 14th March 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is likely to witness the first spell of heat wave of the year this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a heat wave warning for Balangir, Sonepur and Boudh districts on March 16.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh and Khurda districts on Thursday. The regional Met office said that heat wave conditions will prevail in parts of Odisha due to the north-westerly dry and warm winds.

“Heat wave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree or more for hilly regions. Besides, departure from normal temperature should be 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree Celsius during heat wave conditions,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.  Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Dry inland winds will blow across interior Odisha leading to increase in the maximum temperature, triggering heat wave conditions at isolated pockets between March 15 and 17.”

The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has issued an advisory for the collectors of the districts likely to experience heat wave conditions on Wednesday and Thursday and asked them to circulate warning messages among the citizens.

The collectors have also been directed to closely monitor the situation and take necessary action in case of any emergency. Meanwhile, most places in Odisha witnessed a rise in mercury levels on Sunday. Titlagarh has recorded highest temperature in two consecutive days. 

Titlagarh recorded 38 degree Celsius on Sunday as compared to 37.7 degree on Saturday. Bhubaneswar recorded 36.6 degree on Sunday as against 35.5 degree the day before. Similarly, Cuttack also recorded 35.6 degree on Sunday as compared to 34.8 degree on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp