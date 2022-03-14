Rabi paddy procurement in 17 districts from May 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS Odisha is gearing up for procurement of summer paddy, the State government has asked collectors of 17 districts to keep the rice millers ready before the start of the operation.

In an official communication to the collectors, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has asked them to carry out mill-wise analysis on paddy given during kharif season for custom milling, rice received from the millers and the balance paddy available with them.

“It must be ensured that millers are ready in your respective district before start of procurement of Rabi crops with no CMR pending for delivery,” the letter said.

It is imperative for high rabi procuring districts that custom millers with poor rice delivery improve their performance (kharif paddy) so that they can make complete delivery by April 30, 2022.

The district collectors are cautioned that unless the millers delivered the CMR rice within the stipulated date, the district concerned runs the risk of falling short of adequate number of eligible custom millers.

“Wherever milling capacity is inadequate, millers from outside districts are required to be deputed. In no case one miller will be allowed to participate in more than two districts including his own without prior approval of the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC),” the department said.

As the millers are the major stumbling blocks, the State government has asked the district administrations to ensure daily lifting of paddy from market yards.

“Paddy procured on a particular day should be lifted the same day by the millers tagged to specific market yards. Any deviation by the millers should not be tolerated and actions deem fit should be taken,” the department said.

The district collectors have also been asked to set up control room at the district headquarters for effective coordination and sorting out problems on daily basis.

Districts taken up for rabi procurement during the current KMS include Balasore, Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sonepur.

The department has started the process of farmers’ registration from March 1 for sale of their rabi paddy under the price support system which will start from May 1 and end on June 30, 2022.