State goverment assesses last fiscal’s allocations ahead of Budget 22-23

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Budget 2022-23, Odisha government has, for the first time, started department-wise assessment of the provisions made and expenditure incurred during the current financial year through an online module.

The exercise is being done through a new system - Budget Execution Technique Automation (BETA) adopted by the government to ensure effective monitoring of monthly and quarterly expenditure pattern online.

Principal Secretary, Finance department Vishal Dev has asked all departments to prepare the online outcome budget for 2021-22 and submit quarterly achievement - financial and physical - against the annual target for the last three quarters by March 25.

The departments will have to submit the achievement for the fourth quarter by April 16. After approval of the quarterly achievement in the monitoring module by the Secretary of departments concerned, a senior Finance department official said, the report will be available for officials of Finance and administrative departments.

“The real value of outcome budget is in its utility as a policy tool to link allocation and disbursement of public fund with proper periodic monitoring of its outputs and outcomes. Hopefully, the new system will prove a quick and proper monitoring tool for both the allocation and utilisation,” he said.

Since the monitoring of budget outcome is being done online for the first time, a technical team of BETA and Programme Performance and Outcome Monitoring Unit (PPOMU) of Finance department imparted necessary training to all stakeholders for the purpose.

While the PPOMU will provide hand holding support to the departments, three consultants have been engaged to facilitate timely completion of the exercise.

After presenting the Budget 2021-22 on digital mode - the first State to do so, Odisha launched the BETA system to monitor expenditure allocation and monthly expenditure plans pre-populated by Finance department.

The government has decided to present a vote-on-account on March 30 for first four months of 2022-23 financial year instead of full-fledged budget in view of the model code of conduct for the urban polls.

With Covid-19 pandemic crippling economy, departments have been asked to take up more projects under the ‘zero based investment scheme’ for the next fiscal.