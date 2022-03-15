‘Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital to start ops by Rath Yatra next year’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a target to start patient services at the Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Institute before Rath Yatra next year, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra and Subrato Bagchi, the man behind the noble initiative, on Monday reviewed the progress made in civil construction.

After a field-level review of the under-construction hospital and the Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre in Infovalley-II, the Chief Secretary said the work is progressing as per the schedule.

“Good progress has been made in the construction of the out patient department (OPD) and ground floor of the hospital,” Mahapatra said.

The site engineer told the Chief Secretary that the roof casting of the ground floor of out patient department (OPD) building will be completed by May this year. Apart from creating adequate green cover in and around the hospital, the hospital management has planned to develop the natural shallow land within the area into a pond.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed all aspects associated with the construction of the hospital including law and order situation. He asked the site engineer to bring to his notice immediately in case there was any problem. This was the second time within a month, Bagchi visited the hospital sites to review the progress.

In the last week of February, Bagchi and Managing Trustee of Shankara Cancer Foundation Dr BS Srinath had met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed the progress of the cancer hospital.

The 750-bed super specialty cancer hospital, which will have the latest world-class equipment and facilities, is coming up at Info Valley II on a 20 acre land, given free of cost by the State government.

Mahapatra and Bagchi, Chairman Odisha Skill Development Corporation, also reviewed progress of construction of the Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre. The facility will have 150 beds and a 500-seat auditorium for teaching and research.

A year before the Palliative Care Centre becomes functional from its new complex under construction, it has already started providing palliative care to terminally-ill patients at a temporary home-care service and OPD at Gandamunda.

As of now, the Centre has provided home-based care to 128 patients and palliative care to 36 patients in the terminal stage, Bagchi said.