Binjharpur tehsildar gets threat from sand mafia

Rout seized four sand-laden tractors while two other vehicles sped away from the spot.

Published: 15th March 2022

JAJPUR: In a brazen attempt to intimidate an administrative officer, the tehsildar of Binjharpur was on Sunday threatened with dire consequences by a sand smuggler for cracking down on illegal sand mining in the area.

Besides threatening Binjharpur tehsildar Dipak Kumar Rout, the smuggler forcibly took away four sand-laden tractors which the officer had seized on the day. Rout filed a complaint with Binjharpur police soon after the incident.

Sources said after getting a tip off, the tehsildar accompanied by the local revenue inspector (RI) went to Barikul area under Bitana panchayat and found some tractors illegally lifting sand from the bed of Kharasrota river. 

Rout seized four sand-laden tractors while two other vehicles sped away from the spot. The smugglers who were lifting sand also managed to escape.

Some moments later, one of the tractor owners whose vehicle was seized reached the spot and allegedly threatened Rout with dire consequences. He also forcibly took away all the four seized vehicles along with the detained drivers.

“After I seized the vehicles involved in illegal sand mining, a youth who happens to be the owner of a tractor, reached the spot and started abusing me. He forcibly took away all the seized sand-laden vehicles after threatening me,” said Rout. The tehsildar has named two persons in his complaint.

Basing on the FIR, police registered a case and started investigation. Binjharpur IIC Amarendra Das said police have arrested a driver and seized his tractor. The other accused has been identified and he will be nabbed soon.

