BSE releases HSC examination schedule

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday released details including time table and guidelines for the conduct of summative assessment-2 for class 10 students, Madhyama course and final exam of State Open School Certificate (SOSC) exam, 2022. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 7.

Briefing mediapersons, the BSE officials said while the summative assessment-2 is compulsory for students pursuing High School Certificate(HSC) course and Madhyama course, the result will be processed through three procedures.

“The Board will adopt three procedures to award final marks. In the first procedure, marks secured by the students in summative assessment-1 and in four formative assessments (FAs) will be doubled. In the second, the marks secured in summative assessment-2 will be doubled and in the third procedure while 20 per cent weightage will be given in formative assessment, 30 per cent weightage will be given in summative assessment-1 and 50 per cent weightage in summative assesment-2,” said BSE president Ramasish Hazra, adding that the highest mark fetched by the students in three procedures will be considered as the final result.

The first sitting of the exam will begin at 8 am and the second from 11 am. HSC students will appear the examination in the first sitting while the Madhayama exam to be conducted in second sitting will be held on two days. The SOSC exam will be conducted in second sitting in three exam days.

The students will be given extra 15 minutes in the mathematics exam. For all subjects except the vocational trades and third language vocational trades, the exam will be conducted for total 80 marks including 30 marks of subjective and 50 marks of objective or multiple choice questions.

As per the BSE notification, while the summative assessment-2 for second language for English, Hindi and Environment and Population Education (only for hearing impaired candidates) will be conducted on April 29 from 8 am to 10 am, mathematics will be held on May 2 from 8 am to 10.15 am.

Similarly the general science, first languages Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and alternative English and third languages Hindi, Sanskrit, Odia and Parsi, and social science subjects will be conducted on May 4, 5, 6 and 7 respectively.