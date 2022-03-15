CBSE panel to examine Class X Odia exam error  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the formation of an expert committee to examine the discrepancies in the answer key of Odia paper in Class X Term-I examinations.

Appropriate action will be taken within 24 hours on the basis of the report submitted by the expert committee, the board assured students and parents.

The announcement came after receiving complaints from a school that the answer key of Odia subject in Class X Term-1 exam was wrong. The board had announced results of the examinations on March 11.

CBSE had also put in place a dispute redressal mechanism on the same day to address grievances of the students. Subsequently, it received a complaint from a school regarding the discrepancies and a number of students took to Twitter to point out the answers given in the answer key for some questions were wrong.

“The answer key of the Odia question paper had 12 wrong answers. Correction has not been done in the answer key,” claimed a student.

Meanwhile, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh also met CBSE officials at its regional office here seeking a grace marks of 17 for the students who appeared for the Odia paper. Mahasangh chairperson Basudev Bhatt said answers of 17 questions in the answer key provided were wrong.

Around 7,000 students wrote the Odia exam. “The board should give grace marks of 17 to these students for the faulty evaluation,” he said.