CBSE resolves Term-I Odia paper anomalies in 24 hours, move benefits 28,000 students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that it has resolved the anomalies pertaining to the results of the Class X Odia paper in the term-I exams following the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CBSE officials said they have communicated the revised performances of the students to concerned schools benefiting 28,310 students.

The students who had appeared in the term-I Odia language paper had earlier alleged discrepancies in the answer key published on March 11.

After receiving the grievances, the Union Minister asked CBSE to resolve the issue within 24 hours.

Accordingly, the CBSE constituted an expert committee and examined the errors in the answer key raised by the students and schools.

Issuing a statement, the CBSE said the expert committee formed on March 14, submitted its report at 6 pm on the same day and based on the answer key approved by the expert committee, the Board re-evaluated the OMRs of Odia paper and sent the revised performances of students to the concerned schools within 24 hours.

Board officials said they have already activated an online dispute redressal mechanism to address grievances of the students pertaining to the term-I exam results from March 11. The facility will be available for the students till March 26.