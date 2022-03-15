Covid twist to block chairperson post election

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Election to the post of chairperson of Chhatrapur block in Ganjam has been deferred after six elected panchayat samiti (PS) members tested positive for Covid-19 reportedly on the day of polling.

Incidentally, the six ‘infected’ PS members are backed by the ruling BJD which is struggling to reach the magic number of 12 PS members to bag the Chhatrapur block chairperson post.

In the recently-concluded panchayat elections, the BJD pocketed 20 chairperson posts out of 22 blocks while BJP has retained Patrapur.

In Chhatrapur, election to the chairperson post was scheduled to be held at the block office on Saturday. The process was initiated and PS member Kiran Kumari Das of Agastinuagaon filed her nomination for the chairperson post claiming to have the majority.

All 18 PS members were present in the office but six PS members supported by Chhatrapur MLA Subash Chandra Behera went outside and sat in another room. Soon after, election officer and Khalikote BDO Mitali Patra declared that polls have been postponed as six PS members tested positive for Covid-19. Miffed with the decision, the rest 12 PS members staged protest outside the residence of Ganjam Collector.

Sources said of the 12 PS members, nine are dissidents of BJD and three of CPI. After the CPI members joined hands with the BJD rebels, one among them is likely to be elected the block chairperson.

The BJD dissidents alleged that it was a ploy of the ruling party to defer the election as it was going to lose the post in Chhatrapur block which is reserved for women. Besides, the administration claimed that the PS members are infected with Covid but their contact tracing is yet to be carried out by health officials.

Earlier, district officials had announced that the election date would be declared on March 14. However, there was no such announcement made as the infected PS members have to remain in isolation for a minimum of seven days.

Contacted, district election officer and Ganjam Collector Vijay Kulange said the date for the election to Chhatrapur block chairperson post will be fixed soon.

Despite several attempts, Chhatrapur MLA Behera was not available for comment. But sources close to him denied any dissidence in BJD.

On the other hand, the 12 PS members have left for undisclosed locations as the MLA’s supporters are making desperate attempts to woo them in a bid to win the block chairperson post.