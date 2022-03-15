Engineer in possession of expensive bikes, assets

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The assistant executive engineer of Bhubaneswar R&B division-IV Ajaya Kumar Mishra has been found in possession of two Harley-Davidson motorcycles amounting to Rs 12.45 lakh and one Ducati motorbike worth Rs 8 lakh, among other assets.

On receiving allegations against Mishra of accumulating disproportionate assets, Vigilance officers on Monday carried out simultaneous searches at his rented accommodation in Patia, three-storeyed building in Raghunathpur, three-storeyed and single-storeyed buildings at Tarini Nagar in Dhenkanal, house at his native village Kakudi in Angul district and his office chamber at Nirman Soudha here.

The valuation of Mishra’s two three-storeyed buildings in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal will be carried out by the Vigilance’s technical wing officers.

Apart from the above assets, the government engineer has been found in possession of two plots in Bhubaneswar and five plots in Dhenkanal district.

Mishra has also been found in possession of gold and silver ornaments, cash, bank and insurance deposits, and household articles worth over Rs 40 lakh.

“Searches are continuing and an inquiry has been launched to ascertain whether Mishra has accumulated disproportionate assets. Further action will be taken accordingly,” said a Vigilance officer.