STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lawyer in election race, aims to bring political reform

In the midst of a highly contested party-centric civic body polls in Cuttack city, Jay Shankar Acharya stands little to nothing of a chance to win. 

Published: 15th March 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Jay Shankar Acharya campaigning in Cuttack on Monday

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the midst of a highly contested party-centric civic body polls in Cuttack city, Jay Shankar Acharya stands little to nothing of a chance to win. 

Yet, the lawyer by profession is undeterred. He is on a self-proclaimed mission to stand up to and challenge the conventional politics that according to him is run by money, power and corrupt practices.

“I am on a mission to bring change in politics. My aim is not to win but to contribute in my own miniscule measure towards political reforms,” he says.

The 55-year-old Acharya is contesting as an independent candidate for the Mayor post of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), in the upcoming urban polls on March 24.

A senior lawyer in the Orissa High Court,  he, in 2019, had unsuccessfully contested as an independent MLA candidate from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat. 

“I know it is difficult to win in present political scenario where money, muscle power and liquor are important for winning elections. I am in this race to play the role of an eye opener, to make the people - the voters - aware and force the change through their power of vote,” says Acharya, who hails from Balu Bazar of the Millennium city.

He wants the educated voters of the city to exercise their franchise instead of criticising the incompetence of the government and its representatives later.

“Around 40 per cent of the voters in the city, mostly educated, are not turning up to vote. But later complain that politics has been polluted by criminals and corrupt people. Stop criticising and playing the blame game,” he urged.

He alleged that the politicians of all the political parties (BJD, BJP, Congress, Left and others) are the same and when the elections are around they use the same ‘patented words’. Moreover, the problems such as waterlogging, defunct drainage system and mosquito menace still exist in the Cuttack city, he pointed out.

Acharya said, he wanted the voter to be not swayed by the promises and pre-election offerings of the candidates and hold them to account on their performance. They should demand answers for the failure of fulfilling the promises, the failure to ensure city’s development and improving the civic standards in the city.

“Election after election, the promises made by candidates have remained the same. There is no difference between any party. The voters have to rise above party considerations, if they desire to see real change and betterment of their lives,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jay Shankar Acharya Lawyer
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp