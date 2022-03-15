Lawyer in election race, aims to bring political reform

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: In the midst of a highly contested party-centric civic body polls in Cuttack city, Jay Shankar Acharya stands little to nothing of a chance to win.

Yet, the lawyer by profession is undeterred. He is on a self-proclaimed mission to stand up to and challenge the conventional politics that according to him is run by money, power and corrupt practices.

“I am on a mission to bring change in politics. My aim is not to win but to contribute in my own miniscule measure towards political reforms,” he says.

The 55-year-old Acharya is contesting as an independent candidate for the Mayor post of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), in the upcoming urban polls on March 24.

A senior lawyer in the Orissa High Court, he, in 2019, had unsuccessfully contested as an independent MLA candidate from Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat.

“I know it is difficult to win in present political scenario where money, muscle power and liquor are important for winning elections. I am in this race to play the role of an eye opener, to make the people - the voters - aware and force the change through their power of vote,” says Acharya, who hails from Balu Bazar of the Millennium city.

He wants the educated voters of the city to exercise their franchise instead of criticising the incompetence of the government and its representatives later.

“Around 40 per cent of the voters in the city, mostly educated, are not turning up to vote. But later complain that politics has been polluted by criminals and corrupt people. Stop criticising and playing the blame game,” he urged.

He alleged that the politicians of all the political parties (BJD, BJP, Congress, Left and others) are the same and when the elections are around they use the same ‘patented words’. Moreover, the problems such as waterlogging, defunct drainage system and mosquito menace still exist in the Cuttack city, he pointed out.

Acharya said, he wanted the voter to be not swayed by the promises and pre-election offerings of the candidates and hold them to account on their performance. They should demand answers for the failure of fulfilling the promises, the failure to ensure city’s development and improving the civic standards in the city.

“Election after election, the promises made by candidates have remained the same. There is no difference between any party. The voters have to rise above party considerations, if they desire to see real change and betterment of their lives,” he says.