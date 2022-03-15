STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokayukta seeks reply from ex-DLO, vendors 

The inquiry report further claimed that in a random check, 286 out of 306 beneficiaries admitted to have received bicycles, working tools and safety equipment.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A Vigilance inquiry report has put a former district labour officer (DLO) of Rourkela and two private vendors in Sundargarh district in a spot. Basing on the report which cited misappropriation of over Rs 1.44 crore in distribution of benefits to registered construction workers during the tenure of the officer, the Odisha Lokayukta has sought explanation from all concerned. 

During hearing of a three-member bench of the Odisha Lokayukta on February 18, it was  noted that ex-DLO Pranab Patra and proprietors of Maa Padmashree Enterprises and Vedica Ventures Pvt Ltd entered into ‘criminal conspiracy’ causing huge loss to the State exchequer. 

As per the inquiry report of Vigilance in November last year, the DLO ignored the tender route and also did not verify the cost of working tools and safety equipment supplied to 6,642 beneficiaries by the two vendors, under the scheme for distribution of benefits to workers registered with Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board. 

The report said, Maa Padmashree and Vedic Ventures defrauded the State exchequer of over Rs 61.20 lakh and Rs 61.13 lakh respectively towards supply of working tools and safety equipment to beneficiaries.

The Lokayukta directed the ex-DLO and the two vendors to file their explanations in the next hearing scheduled on April 29. The bench has also asked the Odisha Labour Minister to submit his views in the matter. 

