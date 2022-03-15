OJEE-2022 test likely to be held in June

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The online form fill-up process for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 started on Monday, and the submission process will end on April 13. OJEE committee chairman SK Chand said the examination is likely to be conducted in the first or second week of June in computer based test mode.

Students seeking admission into B.Pharma, MCA, MBA, Integrated MBA, B CAT, M Tech, M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B Tech and B Pharm and other such professional courses in government and private universities and colleges in the State can apply for the exams, he said.

OJEE officials also clarified that candidates from outside State are not eligible for admission to government colleges.