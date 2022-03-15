STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public outrage over doc ‘assaulting’ patient

Published: 15th March 2022

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Tension prevailed at the Dharmagarh sub-divisional hospital on Monday as irate locals staged a road blockade after a video of one of the doctors allegedly assaulting a patient went viral on social media. Police has detained the doctor and both parties have filed FIRs against each other. 

Sources said, Manoj Naik, a patient, visited the hospital late on Sunday night as he was suffering from acute stomach pain. The doctor on duty, Sailesh Kumar Dora, was however not around. The hospital staff, patient’s attendants claim, went to call the doctor but couldn’t find him. As per the patient’s complaint, Dr Sailesh lost his temper when questioned about his unavailability and then started assaulting and chasing him with a stick on the hospital premises. 

In his defence, the doctor claimed that he was attending a delivery case when he was called by the hospital staff. When he returned, Manoj provoked him by abusing him. 

Getting the information, police reached the spot and took the doctor into custody. SP Saravana Vivek said police has registered cases basing on the two FIRs and investigation is on. 

Chief district medical officer Dr Kasturi Mishra said the doctor has been referred to Bhawanipatna hospital after he complained of uneasiness. An inquiry is being conducted through ADMO public health and needful steps will be taken after inquiry. 

