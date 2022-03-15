STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Public transport to get a heat break

Transport department enforcement officials to randomly check buses for violations 
 

Published: 15th March 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

The Benz Circle-II flyover, which was inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to restrict public transport services during peak hours of summer season to ensure passengers do not face health issues due to the heat.

In a letter to the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Commerce and Transport department has listed out the standard operating procedures and guidelines as part of its heat wave action plan for this year.

“Timing of public transport services will be rescheduled so that plying of buses during peak heat wave hours between 11 am and 3 pm is restricted. Overcrowding of passengers in the public vehicles shall be avoided,” said Commerce and Transport Department’s Joint Secretary Kishore Chandra Das.

Provisions will be made for safe drinking water, ice packs and ORS packets in buses. Temporary passenger sheds will be set up near the bus stops having facilities of drinking water. ‘Jalachhatras’ will also be opened at bus stands/stops for the passengers and water kiosks would be set up on the highways.

The Enforcement wing of the department will check buses and other public transport vehicles and bus operators/transports would be penalised if found violating the guidelines. Additional Commissioner of Transport Department (administration) Srinivas Behera has been appointed the nodal officer. Control rooms at district-level will function round the clock during the heatwave.

The department said bus/truck associations in districts and NGOs will be instructed to create public awareness about the heat wave and the health hazards associated with it. Transport Commissioner Arun Bothra will decide when the restrictions on public transport will be imposed. A copy of the letter has been sent to All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association to comply with the above guidelines.

