Rs 561-cr Central aid for capital works

The Centre on Monday told the Parliament that Rs 561 crore has been allocated to Odisha in 2021-22 as special assistance for capital expenditure.

Published: 15th March 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Responding to a query from BJD MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the ‘Backward Regions Grant Funds’ has been delinked from the Central assistance since 2015-16 following the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission.

Further, the 12th Five Year Plan committed liabilities of the Union government towards the Special Plan for the KBK regions of Odisha have been discharged by releasing special assistance of Rs 132.07 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 367.93 crore in 2016-17 to the State.

He said the Centre has launched the scheme for Special Assistance to states for capital expenditure to stimulate capital expenditure and also aid states in view of Covid-19 pandemic. 

Under the scheme, Rs 471.50 crore was released to Odisha in 2020-21 and Rs 561 crore in 2021-22 for taking up capital works.

Majhi had sought a reply from the minister if the Central government had any plan to restore the provisions for area development programmes like KBK fund, BRGF and Integrated Action Plan to address the genuine concerns of the State government.

The withdrawal of KBK funds was an important political issue during the simultaneous general elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha in 2019.

