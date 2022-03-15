Toy gun panic in school

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Panic gripped teachers and staff of Renugumunda Upper Primary School in Jamankira block after an authentic-looking toy gun was found in a classroom. Though the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light after police and officials of the Education department visited the school on Monday for probe.

Sources said the toy gun, which looked like a real country-made pistol, was found on a shelf inside the classroom. A sweeper first spotted the gun while cleaning the classroom on Saturday morning and informed the school authorities. Panic-stricken school staff then left the classroom unattended and locked it.

Sources said the authorities were planning to inform police about the incident when the cops accompanied by district education officials reached the school after being informed about the gun from other sources. Police examined the gun and found it to be a toy.

School authorities said the gun belongs to a teacher who was transferred from the school recently. Headmaster Laxmikanta Bag said, “One of our former teachers, Gobinda Bhoi, was staying in the classroom. Bhoi was transferred to another school earlier this month and he had not taken his belongings from here. On Saturday, we decided to clean the room and use it as there is a shortage of classrooms. While cleaning the room, the gun was found.”

Bag further said since the gun looked like an original country-made pistol, the staff were panicked. “We are yet to know what the teacher was doing with the pistol. However, we have given all the necessary information to police and they are probing the matter,” he added.

Jamankira IIC Premjeet Das said police have found two toy guns from the classroom. “We have launched an investigation to ascertain why the teacher had kept the toy guns. We will contact him over the matter soon,” the IIC added.